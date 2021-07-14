MPBSE Class 10 Results: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced the examination dates for the candidates who are not satisfied with the MPBSE Class 10 Results 2021. According to the date announced by the chief minister, the MP Board class 10 exams will be held on held between 1st-25th September 2021. “An option is being offered to students who want a better result. Exams will be held between 1st-25th Sept 2021. Students can prepare & fill an online form,” Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.Also Read - MP Schools For Classes 11, 12 To Reopen From These Dates, Check Education Minister’s Statement Here

"Corona is under control now. We're monitoring the situation but schools haven't opened for days. Online classes can't be an alternative for actual classes. So, it has been decided to open schools for students of class 11-12 from 26th July," CM further added.

Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the class 10 results. According to the state education minister, 100% students have passed the examination. While addressing the media, Inder Singh Parmar, MP Education Minister said, "The results of Class 10 board exams have been announced, where 100% students have passed for first time. Dissatisfied students can apply for next exams. Schools for class 11-12 will be reopened from July 25-26."

The students who were waiting for the results can now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in.