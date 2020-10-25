MP Constable Recruitment 2020: The Professional Examination Board (PEB), Madhya Pradesh, has announced 4000 vacancies for the post of constable. The application process for the same will begin on December 24 and will conclude on January 7.

All those who are interested can visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in and check all the details regarding the recruitment.

Alternatively, you can check vacancy details here as well:

A total of 138 vacancies have been announced for Constable (Radio) post while 3862 vacancies for Constable (GD).

The recruitment for these posts will be conducted on March 6.

The minimum age limit for a candidate to apply for the posts is 18 years while the maximum age for UR (Male) is 33 years. The maximum age for UR (Female)/ OBC/ SC/ ST is 38 years.

Candidates will be selected based on a recruitment exam and physical efficiency test (PET).