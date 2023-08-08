Home

Education

MP Constable Recruitment Exam 2023: Admit Cards Out At esb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

MP Constable Recruitment Exam 2023: Admit Cards Out At esb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

The admit cards for the Police Constable recruitment exam 2023 have been released today, i.e., August 8. Aspirants can download their hall tickets at esb.mp.gov.in.

The Police Constable Recruitment Test 2023 will take place on August 12.

The admit cards for the Police Constable recruitment exam 2023 have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) today, i.e., August 8. Aspirants who have registered for the Constable recruitment test 2023 can download their hall tickets on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. To access the hall tickets, aspirants are required to log in using their registration number and password/date of birth. This Police Constable recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7090 vacancies of Police constables in Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board. The recruitment drive also includes 321 posts for technical recruitment. Candidates are advised to bring their MP Police Constable Admit Card along with the government-based photo ID on the day of the examination. Candidates who fail to bring their admit card will not be permitted to enter the examination centre.

Trending Now

The Police Constable Recruitment Test 2023 will take place on August 12 in 13 districts across the state. The recruitment exam scheduled on August 12 will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., the first shift will start from 9:30 AM and will end at 11:30 AM. The second shift will begin from 2:30 PM and will end at 4:30 PM.

MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023: Steps to download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official portal of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Test Admit Card -Police Constable Recruitment Test 2023’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials (registration number and password/date of birth) and hit submit

Step 4: MPESB Police Constable admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Read the details carefully and download and take a hardcopy of the same for future reference

Direct link to download MPESB Police Constable Admit Card:

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process for the post of Police Constable will consist of the following steps:

1. Written Examination

2. Physical Eligibility Test (PET)

3. Document Verification

4. Physical Interview (if selected)

For any additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES