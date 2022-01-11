MP High Court Recruitment 2022: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has extended the last date of the online application process for the posts of Civil Judge till January 29, 2022. Earlier, the last date of online application was January 27, 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website mphc.gov.in.Also Read - Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For PRT, Other Posts on apsbathinda.org | Apply Latest By Jan 23

Check Important Dates Here Also Read - OPTCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 40 Junior Management Trainee Posts| Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Here

The online application begins from: December 29, 2021.

Last date for submission of the online application: January 29, 2022.

Vacancy Details Also Read - NCERT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 54 Vacancies at ncert.nic.in Before This Date | Details Here

Civil Judge: 123 Posts

MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Note, to apply for the post of Civil Judge, a candidate must be a graduate or equivalent from a recognized University.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the above posts must be between 21 to 35 years of age. Meanwhile, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Application Fee For Prelims Exam: Candidates belonging to the unreserved categories are required to pay a sum of Rs 1047.82 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the Reserved category are required to pay a sum of Rs 647.82 as an application fee.

Mains Exam: Candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 283.20 as an application fee.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 29, 2022, through the official website —mphc.gov.in. The extension of the last date for the online application process has given an extra chance for the candidates who have not registered themselves yet.

MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification 2

MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply Online