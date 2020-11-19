The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will release MP NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 allotment list today, November 19, 2020. Soon after the announcement of the list, the same will be available on the official website of the department. The allotment list would be available to candidates registered for the counselling round on the official site of DME, MP on dme.mponline.gov.in. Also Read - WB NEET 1st Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared, Check Now at wbmcc.nic.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the allotment list: Also Read - Karnataka NEET Counselling 2020: KEA to Close Down Registration Process Tomorrow

Visit the official site of MP NEET on dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on the MP NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 allotment list available on the official site of the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to log in to the account.

The result page would be displayed on the screen.

Check the result page and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who will have their names on the list would have to report to the allotted medical or dental college in person for document verification and admission. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2020 Round 1 Results Released at mcc.nic.in, Details Here

The admission would be done from November 20 to November 28, 2020, till 5 pm. The Round 1 merit list was issued by the Department on November 11, 2020. The candidates must note that they can opt for up-gradation through the candidate’s login after admission by the candidate from November 20 to December 3, 2020. The online resignation at the college level would be entertained till December 3, 2020.