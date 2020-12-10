The Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education has started the MP NEET 2020 Counselling choice filling process for round 2 from today. The candidates who have applied for the NEET UG 2020 counselling to the seats offered in the medical colleges in the state can visit the official website to complete the round 2 seat allotment choice filling process. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Orchha On UNESCO World Heritage Cities List

The last day to complete the choice filling procedure is December 12, 2020, according to the official website of the department. The candidates who have not completed the process yet can visit the official website i.e. dme.mponline.gov.im.

The MP NEET-UG 2020 round 2 allotment results will be declared on the official website on December 15, 2020, following which the students are required to report to the allotted colleges from December 16 to 20, 2020.

The candidates must note that they will have to visit the allotted colleges in person for the document verification process.