MP NEET PG 2023: Round 2 Counselling Date Announced at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG 2023: Round 2 Counselling Date Out at dme.mponline.gov.in, Choice Filling Begins On August 29

MP NEET PG counselling 2023: Candidates should keep in mind that the choice filling and locking process is compulsory for all the candidates who want to partake in the second-round process of the counselling round, including admitted candidates of the 1st round who have opted for upgradation.

MP NEET PG counselling 2023: The Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate counselling schedule 2023 for round 2 has been announced by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) medical courses can take part in the round 2 counselling process of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG 2023). It is further to be noted that the MP NEET PG round 2 counselling choice filling process will begin from August 29 at the official website of Directorate of Medical Education at dme.mponline.gov.in. It is to be kept in mind that the window for choice filling and locking will be made available till September 1.

The vacant seats for round 2 will be published on August 29, according to the schedule. The seat allotment list for round 2 will be displayed on September 6. In addition to that, the candidates have to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission from September 7 to September 11. The deadline for first round admission is being deferred till August 20 (6 PM). Candidates who wish to opt for upgradation/resignation can submit requests by August 26.

MP NEET PG counselling 2023: Important Dates To Remember

Publication of vacancy chart: August 29

Choice filling and locking begins: August 29 to September 1

MP NEET PG seat allotment list round 2: September 6

Reporting Date: September 7 to September 11

Willingness of upgradation: September 7 to September 11

Online resignation or cancellation: September 7 to September 11

Candidates should keep in mind that the choice filling and locking process is compulsory for all the candidates who want to partake in the second-round process of MP NEET PG 2023 counselling, including admitted candidates of the first round who have opted for upgradation. Through NEET PG 2023 markings, the Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will grant admission to 830 MD, MS, PG diploma and 313 MDS candidates. The allotment of seats will be based on the choices filled by the aspirants, availability of seats, reservation policy, among other factors.

For further related queries or information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Directorate of Medical Education (DME) at dme.mponline.gov.in.

