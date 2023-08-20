Home

MP NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out at dme.mponline.gov.in, Check Dates Here

According to the schedule released by the board, the second round of MP NEET PG counselling choice submission will start on August 29.

Bhopal: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the counselling schedule for round 2 of MP NEET PG. According to the schedule released by the board, the second round of MP NEET PG counselling choice submission will start on August 29. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can register at dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET 2023: Here are some of the important dates:

The vacant seats for round 2 will be displayed on August 29.

The choice filling and locking process will commence on August 29 and will end on September 1.

The seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on September 6.

The candidates have to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission from September 7 to September 11.

MP NEET PG counselling schedule

Fresh choice filling and locking: August 29 to September 1

Second seat allotment result: September 6

Reporting to the alloted college: September 7 to September 11

Willingness for upgradation for Mop up round: September 7 to September 11

Online registration/ cancellation of admission at college: September 7 to September 11

