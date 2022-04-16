MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Latest Update: The Department of Medical Education (DME) has declared the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Provisional result. Candidates can check their results from the official website of DME at dme.mponline.gov.in. The candidates who will clear the mop-up round will be able to proceed with the reporting from April 16 till April 19, 2022(5:00 PM). The candidates must go through the DME Counselling schedule and keep their required documents ready for the admission process.Also Read - Patna High Court Recruitment: 45 Vacancies Notified, Salary Rs 30000; Apply Online at patnahighcourt.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Result: Here’s How to Check/Download

Go to the official website – dme.mponline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘DME Post Graduate Counselling (MD/MS/Diploma/MDS)’ section.

Now click on the “mop-up round seat allotment result” link.

Enter your login credentials.

A new PDF will open.

The MP PG Counselling mop-up round result will appear on your screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the result for future references.

For more updates, visit the official website of the Department of Medical Education (DME) at dme.mponline.gov.in.