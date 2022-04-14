MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Latest Update: The Department of Medical Education (DME) will on Friday declare the seat allotment result of the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2021 mop-up round. The results will be announced on the official website dme.mponline.gov.in. The candidates must note that the MP NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up allotment result will be followed by the admission process.

The candidates who will clear the mop-up round will be able to proceed with the reporting from April 16 till 19.

The candidates must go through the DME counselling schedule and keep their documents ready for the admission process.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Result: Here’s How To Check