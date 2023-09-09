MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration On, Mop-Up Round Schedule Out

Home

Education

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins At dme.mponline.gov.in; Mop-Up Round Schedule Out

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins At dme.mponline.gov.in; Mop-Up Round Schedule Out

Candidates can register for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round at www.dme.mponline.gov.in till September 14 (till 12 midnight).

The last date to register for the mop-up round of MP NEET PG counselling is till September 14.

MP NEET PG counselling 2023: The online registration for the mop-up round of Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2023 has been commenced by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh. Candidates willing to register for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up round can visit the official website of Directorate of Medical Education at dme.mponline.gov.in and apply for the same. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to register for this round is September 14 (till 12 midnight). However, the revised merit list of eligible candidates will be issued on September 15.

Trending Now

As per the official notification, the fresh registration window for candidates will remain open for 6 days that is from September 9 to September 14, while the publication of revised merit list will be done on September 15 and publication of chart vacancy will be issued on September 15. Candidates should also note that the shortlisted people will have to report to the allotted college between September 23 to September 29.

You may like to read

The official notification read, “Candidates who opted for upgradation and do not exercise fresh choice-filling will not be considered for seat allotment and shall remain admitted in previous medical college.”

Here’s the link to the official notification below

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Mop-Up Round Schedule Dates To Remember

Fresh registration for candidates: September 9 to September 14

Publication of Revised Merit List of Registered Candidates and Eligible Candidates List: September 15

Publication of chart vacancy: September 15

Fresh choice-filling and choice-locking for MOP UP round: September 16 to September 19

MOP-UP round allotment result: September 22

Reporting at allotted college in person for documents verifications and admission: September 23 to September 29

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “MP NEET PG Counselling 2023” on the home page.

Step 3: Then, key in the registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, fill in the application form and pay the prescribed application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit and download the confirmation page for further need.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Directorate of Medical Education at dme.mponline.gov.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES