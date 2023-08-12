Home

Education

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Result Out At dme.mponline.gov.in, Know Fee Structure

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Result Out At dme.mponline.gov.in, Know Fee Structure

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The tuition fee is Rs 1 lakh per year for a candidate while Student fund per year costs Rs 1,500. Other than this, the Caution money and Security money at the time of joining is Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Overall, the total fee structure, excluding the hostel charges, stands at Rs 1,14,500.

The reporting window to the designated institutes is from August 12 to 18. (Representative Images)

The seat allotment results for the first round of MP NEET PG counselling have been released by the Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh today, August 12. Candidates who registered for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduate counselling for admission to MD, MS, MDS courses can download the allocation list from the official website of DME at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Trending Now

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their designated institutes within the specified window of time for document verification between August 12 and August 18. Also, there is an option where candidates can resign from their seat or cancel their admission at college level by August 18 till 7 pm. It is important to note that the candidates must carry their original certificates when reporting.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to check Result

Step 1: Go to the official portal of DME at www.dme.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the seat allotment tab on the home page, then click the link that reads ‘First round allotment for MD, MS or MDS courses’.

Step 3: After clicking, a PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Look for your name carefully and download the PDF for further need.

The Round 1 seat allotment PDF comprises National Eligibility Entrance Test Post Graduate 2023 enrollment number, applicant’s name, candidate type, allotted course, allotted institute type, allotted institute name, allotted subject, allotted subject type, MP domicile, NEET PG All India rank, Madhya Pradesh state rank, common merit rank, final score, MBBS passed from MP state, eligibility category, and allotted category.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Fee Structure

The fee structure is divided as follows: Tuition fee per year will be Rs 1 lakh for a candidate while Student fund per year costs Rs 1,500. Other than this, the Caution money and Security money at the time of joining is Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Overall, the total fees, excluding the hostel charges stand at Rs 1,14,500.

For any additional queries or related information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of DME at www.dme.mponline.gov.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES