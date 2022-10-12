MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration: The Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Bhopal has started the registration process for the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Counselling today, October 12, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 20. As per the tentative schedule shared on the website, the state merit list for the registered candidates will be published on October 21. The seat allotment result will be declared on October 28.Also Read - IRCTC Apprentice Trainees Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Till Oct 25. Read Details Here

MP NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: CHECK DETAILS HERE

Event: MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling

Official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR MP NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING?

Visit the official website dme.mponline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Create Profile.”

Enter the NEET UG Roll number 2022 and password and create a profile.

Now fill up the application form and submit the form.

Pay the fee, if any.

Download the application form and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

MP NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW