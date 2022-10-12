MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration: The Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Bhopal has started the registration process for the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Counselling today, October 12, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 20. As per the tentative schedule shared on the website, the state merit list for the registered candidates will be published on October 21. The seat allotment result will be declared on October 28.Also Read - IRCTC Apprentice Trainees Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Till Oct 25. Read Details Here
MP NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING: CHECK DETAILS HERE
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins For AIQ Seats at mcc.nic.in. Direct Link Here
HOW TO REGISTER FOR MP NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING?
- Visit the official website dme.mponline.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Create Profile.”
- Enter the NEET UG Roll number 2022 and password and create a profile.
- Now fill up the application form and submit the form.
- Pay the fee, if any.
- Download the application form and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.
MP NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Begin Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in. Steps to Register Here
- Online Registration by eligible candidates of NEET UG 2022 on DME portal: October 12 to October 20
- Publication of Vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies: October 17 to October 18, 2022
- Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies: October 19
- Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates: October 21
- Choice filling and locking by Mp Domicile registered candidates: October 22 to October 25, 2022
- Allotment Result of First Round: October 28, 2022
- Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission: October 29 to November 04, 2022
- Opt for upgradation through candidate’s login after admission by candidate: October 29 to November 04, 2022
- Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT applicable): October 29 to November 04, 2022.