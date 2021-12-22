MP NEET-UG Counselling 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education on Wednesday began the registration process for the MP NEET Counselling 2021. Those candidates who have qualified in the NEET 2021 entrance exam and are eligible for admission to MBBS, BDS courses can apply online through the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.Also Read - MPHC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 123 Civil Judge Posts on mphc.gov.in | Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

According to the official statement, "Detailed time schedule for State level counselling will be published after the order in the petitions relating to reservation which has been filed in Hon'ble Supreme court."Further, the official statement on MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 reads, "Registration for DME UG (MBBS/BDS Course) is live. In case of any query or appeal regarding the counselling process email at mpugpgcounselling@gmail.com." A total of thirty-seven government and private dental and medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh will participate in the counselling process.

Here are the steps to Register for MP NEET-UG Counselling 2021