MP TET Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board(MPPEB), Bhopal has declared the result for the Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) Class 3 or MP Varg 3, today August 08, 2022. Registered candidates can download the MP TET Result(MP Varg 3 Result) by visiting the official website of the Board at peb.mp.gov.in. This year, the Board conducted the MP TET exam on March 5 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes.

The examination was held for 150 marks. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.

How to Download MP TET Result 2022?