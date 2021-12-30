MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on Thursday released the MPPEB Admit Card 2020 for the post of Constable on its official website. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can download their MPPEB Admit Card from the official website of the Board, peb.mp.gov.in. The Board will conduct the MPPEB recruitment exam for the posts of Constable on January 8, 2022. All candidates must follow the steps given below to download the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021.Also Read - NHM Recruitment 2022: Apply For 146 Posts Before Jan 10. Check Eligibility and Other Details

Visit the official website of MPPEB, peb.mp.gov.in.

Now select the preferred language. Then click on think that reads, ” Test Admit Card – Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2020.”

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the details such as ‘ application number ’ and ‘ date of birth ’.

’ and ‘ ’. Your MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download MPPEB Admit Card 2021.

Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4000 vacancies will be filled. According to the reports, nearly ten lakh people have applied for the exam. Note, it is prohibited to carry any material other than the original admit card and the original identity card to the examination center. Only Test Admit Card and Original Photo-ID are allowed in the Examination Hall. Other things are strictly prohibited. Any kind of calculator, beepers, pagers, mobile, cell phone, or any other electric device, etc. is strictly prohibited in the examination hall. Any kind of Calculators, Beepers, Pagers, Mobile, Cell, Phones, or any other Electronic Devices are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall.