MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board will conduct the MPPEB recruitment exam for the posts of Constable on January 8, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can download their MPPEB Admit Card(once released) from the official website of the Board, peb.mp.gov.in.

All candidates must follow the steps given below to download the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021.

Download MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of MPPEB, peb.mp.gov.in. Now select the preferred language. Then click on think that reads, ”Test Admit Card – Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2020.” You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the details such as ‘application number’ and ‘date of birth’. Your MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen. Save, Download MPPEB Admit Card 2021. Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4000 vacancies will be filled. According to the reports, nearly ten lakh people have applied for the exam.