MP Police Constable Result 2023 Big Update: Results of 7090 Vacancies Likely To Be Out Soon at esb.mp.gov.in

The Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh (ESB MP) is expected to announce the MP Police Constable result 2023 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in soon.

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: The Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh (ESB MP) is expected to announce the MP Police Constable result 2023 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in soon. The candidates who have applied for the 7,090 MP Police Constable vacancies are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website.

Answer key of the written test was released in mid-September and on payment of a fee of ₹50 per question, objections were invited till September 18. The exam was held from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state. When announced, candidates can find the direct link to check results here.

MP Police Constable Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Go to esb.mp.gov.in and then to results.

Open the constable result link and enter your details, login.

Check your result.

MP Police Constable 2023: Post-wise vacancies

Constable General Duty (Special Armed Force): 2,646 vacancies.

Constable General Duty (Excluding Special Armed Force): 4,444 vacancies.

Of these, Constable General Duty (Special Armed Force) vacancies are for male candidates only.

MP Police Constable result 2023: Where to check it

When announced, candidates will be able to check MP Police Constable exam results on the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The link will be shown under the result tab.

MP Police Constable result 2023: Answer key released

The MP Police Constable written exam answer key was released in September. Results will be announced next on esb.mp.gov.in.

