Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government on Friday ordered re-imposition of slew of covid curbs in the state, which included closure of all govt and private schools till January 31. The order is applicable for all private and public schools in the state. Apart from closure of schools, CM also informed that the MP Board Pre-board exams for Classes 10 and 12, scheduled to begin from January 20, would be conducted as per schedule. However, the examinations would now be conducted as ‘Take Home Exam’ format. Schools have been instructed to make the necessary arrangement for the same.

In an official address. CM Chouhan announced that all classes from Std 1 to 12 would remain closed and learning activities shifted to online mode for now in the state. The schools would remain closed till January 31 and review of the situation would be done at the end of it. Meanwhile, all learning activities and exams would also be conducted online mode.

Due to the pandemic-led school shutdown, the board exam will also be held on a new format. This time, the MPBSE will conduct examinations as per the new pattern proposed in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The question paper of both the classes will comprise 40 per cent of objective questions, 40 per cent subjective and the remaining 20 per cent of the questions will be analytics type.

Other Covid restrictions

Addressing the media, the CM also announced ban on all kind of political, religious gatherings. He however informed that there will be no ban on Makar Sankranti ‘snan’.

Though programs can be held inside halls, with 50 per cent less attendance than the seating capacity but no large gatherings are allowed.

Sports activities are allowed but only with 50 per cent attendance of sportspersons. No spectators are not allowed.

Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,14,473 on Thursday with the addition of 4,031 cases, while the death count increased to 10,543 after three more patients succumbed to the infection.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 5.1 per cent as against 4.5 per cent on Thursday.

There are 17,652 active COVID-19 cases in the state.