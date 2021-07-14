MP Board 2021: Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Wednesday said that the Schools for class 11-12 will be reopened from July 25-26. Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the class 10 results. According to the state education minister 100% students have passed the examination. The candidates must note that those candidates who are not satisfied with the results can apply for the next exam. “The results of Class 10 board exams have been announced, where 100% students have passed for first time. Dissatisfied students can apply for next exams. Schools for class 11-12 will be reopened from July 25-26,” said Inder Singh Parmar, MP Education Minister.Also Read - MP Board Class 10 Results 2021: MPBSE Announces Results at mpresults.nic.in | Direct Link And Pass Percentage

The students who were waiting for the results can now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: MP Board Class 10 Results DECLARED @mpresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Visit official website i.e. mpresults.nic.in Find Link for HSC (Class 10) Exam Results 2021 You will be redirected to a new page with input fields Enter your Exam Roll Number and other details asked on the page Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them online Your MPBSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen Download Result scorecard and take printout for future reference

Here are some important details:

A total of 11 lakh students had enrolled for class 10 exam this year and are waiting for their results to get announced.

Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh had decided to conduct special exams from September 1 to 25, 2021.

Students who are not satisfied with their MP Board 10th Result 2021 would be able to appear for the special exams as specified above.

As per the evaluation criteria, the board will consider students’ performance in the half-yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests, and internal assessments held during the academic year for preparing results of Class 10.

The pre-boards will get 50 percent weightage, unit tests will get 30 percent and internal assessment will get 20 percent weightage. Also Read - MPBSE Class 10th Results 2021: MP Board Result to be Declare Today at 4 pm | Direct Link And Important Details Here

Also, the past three years’ performance of schools in board results will be considered. In case a candidate is unable to secure the minimum passing marks which is 33 percent, they will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class.