MP TET Answer Key 2019: The Professional Examination Board of Madhya Pradesh has released the answer key for the re-exam of English paper of the High School Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who took the exam can check their results at peb.mp.gov.in.

The re-exam was conducted on September 29, 2019.

Here’s How to Check MP TET Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Model Answer Key – High School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2018 (Re-Exam)’

Step 3: Now click on the link that says, ‘(Exam. Date 29/09/2019 Shift-1 Time 09:30 AM) – English (Re-Exam)’.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 5: Check the answer key.