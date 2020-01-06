MP TET 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will begin the online registration process for the MP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 today. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the MP TET 2020 Exam will soon be allowed to apply for the same by visiting the official website – peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB will release a detailed notification for the examination by today evening. Candidates must note that the application process begins on January 6 and will conclude on January 25, 2020.

The MP TET is a screening process for candidates applying for teaching jobs in primary schools of Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who are shortlisted to get the MP TET certificate to become eligible for teacher recruitment for 7 years.

Follow the steps to apply online for MP TET 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPEB, i.e., peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘MP TET Registration’.

Step 3: Fill in the required details.

Step 4: Pay the applicable registration fee.

Step 5: Click Submit and save the confirmation page. Take a print out of the same for future references.

The exam will be conducted in two rounds – Paper 1 for Class 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for Class 6 to 8 – both papers to held on the same day. The minimum age limit for the eligibility is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years. The detailed eligibility criteria will be mentioned by the Board in the official notification to be released shortly.