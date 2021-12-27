MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on Monday released the Answer key for MPPEB Group 5 Exam on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their Answer keys through the official website of MPPEB, peb.mp.gov.in. The exam for the above posts was conducted on December 23, and December 24, 2021, at various exam centers. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021. Follow the steps given belowAlso Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 136 Assistant Professor Posts | Apply Online at jkpsc.nic.in

MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021: Steps to Download Also Read - GMRCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 118 Posts on gujaratmetrorail.com Before This Date

Go to the official website of MPPEB, peb.mp.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Online Question Challenge – Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician, and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020 (Re-Exam for “K” Paper)’ available on the homepage. You will be directed to a new page. Enter the credentials such as Roll No., TAC code. After entering the credentials, click on the login button. The MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021 will appear on the screen. Save, Download MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also download the Group 5 Answer Key 2021 from the direct link given below. Also Read - UBI Recruitment 2022 For Specialist Cadre Officer, Domain Experts Posts Out on unionbankofindia.co.in | Here’s How to Apply

Click Here: Download MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021

Note, the Final Answer Key will be prepared once the objections raised by the candidates are resolved. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2150 vacancies will be filled for various posts. Candidates will be hired for the various posts including pharmacists, lab technicians, and others.