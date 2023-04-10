MPBOSE Results 2023 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Board Likely To Announce Class 10 and Class 12 Results By This Date | Deets Inside

Home

MPBOSE Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBOSE) is likely to release the MP Board Result 2023 for Class 10 and 12 soon.

MPBOSE Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBOSE) is likely to release the MP Board Result 2023 for Class 10 and 12 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores on the official websites of the board soon after the formal announcement of the board i.e. mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. The declaration of the results will seal the fate of thousands of students.

As per the reports, the MPBOSE class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be out by end of this week. However, the candidates must note that the board officials have not announced any official date for the declaration of the results. Students are however advised to check the official websites only for latest announcements related to MP Board Results.

MPBOSE Class 10 Class 12 Results: Key Details

MP Board conducted the Class 10 Exam from March 1, 2023, to March 27, 2023

MP Board Class 12 Exam was held from March 2, 2023, to April 5, 2023.

This year close to 20 lakh students have appeared for the exams as per reports.

The results for Class 10 and 12 will be released together.

Class 12 Results will be released for three streams – Arts, Science and Commerce.

To clear the MP Board Exam, students have to score at least 33 percent.

Along with the results, the topper’s name for Class 10 and Class 12 stream wise will be declared and the passing percentage overall and also for boys and girls each.

Here’s how to download MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023:

Go to the official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Search and click on the link that indicates MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 on the main page As the link opens, candidates need to enter their credentials to log in The MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen Students can check their scores and download the result Keep a printout of the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result for future reference

