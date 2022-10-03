MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Date: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the dates for Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Exams. The candidates who will appear in the MP Board Class 10th or 12th examination for the 2022-23 session must check the exam dates. For this, the board has given information through a notice.Also Read - Direct Flights Between Bilaspur And Indore Launched, Check Flight Schedule And Fares Inside

Here is the notice

According to the notice issued by the board, the Diploma in High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational (Old), Pre-School Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal (DPSE) / Physical Education Training Examination year 2023 will be conducted from February to March.

The practical examinations will be conducted from February 13 to March 25, while the theory examinations will be conducted from February 15 to March 20. Apart from this, it has also been said in the notice that the detailed examination schedule of the board examinations, i.e., the exam schedule will be issued separately. The board will soon release the complete schedule of board examinations on its official website.