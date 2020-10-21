MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday released the Class 12 supplementary exam result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website – mpbse.nic.in. Also Read - MP Minister Accuses Madrasas of Breeding Terrorism, Says Government Funding Must be Stopped

Students can check their scores with the help of their roll numbers and application numbers. Also Read - 'I Apologise... Just Forgot the Name': Kamal Nath Explains 'Item' Jibe After Controversy, EC Takes Note

Here’s how to check your MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result: Also Read - MP Shocker: Woman Alleges Gangrape by Cops in Lock-up, Police Deny

Step 1: Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for designated supply result Class 12

Step 3: Enter the required details and click submit

Step 4: Your result will be on your screen

The MPBSE Class 12 Result was declared on July 27 and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 68.81 per cent.