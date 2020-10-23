MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020 on the official website mpbse.nic.in. Besides, candidates can also check their results on mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpsc.mp.nic.in. Also Read - Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Announce Free COVID-19 Vaccine After BJP's Poll Promise in Bihar

The board had conducted MPBSE Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Certificate, HSSC Supplementary Examination 2020 in September. Also Read - Claiming to be Goddess, Mother Axes 24-Year-Old Son to Death in Madhya Pradesh's Panna

Click here for Direct Link Also Read - MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Declared at mpbse.nic.in, Here's How to Check

Steps to check MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020

Visit the official website- mpbse.nic.in

Click on the link that reads Class 12 / HSSC Supplementary Result Sept 2020 Exam

A new window would open

Enter the roll number and 8-digit application number

Your MPBSE 12th Supply result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the 12th result in PDF format and keep the hard copy for future reference.