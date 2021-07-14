MPBSE Class 10 Results 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE class 10 results will be announced on July 14. According to the Madhya Pradesh Board, the results will be announced at 4 pm. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mpresults.nic.in.Also Read - Over 47,000 Private Schools in Madhya Pradesh Suspend Online Classes Indefinitely

This year, board exams were cancelled due to COVID 19 pandemic and results would be prepared as per the internal assessments. Students who have registered themselves for MPBSE class 10 exams this year can get more updates on the official website, mpresults.nic.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Go to the official website – mpresults.nic.in Click on the link – MP Board 10th Result 2021. Enter all the required details, registration number and date of birth etc Check your result and save the PDF for future reference

Here are some important details: