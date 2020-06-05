MPBSE Board Exams 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released admit cards for pending class 12 exams, which were postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, for students who had requested for change in exam centres due to travel problems due to the lockdown. Also Read - MP Board Supplementary Result 2019 For Class 10, 12 Declared at mpbse.nic.in, Check Now

The pending exams will, notably, be conducted from June 9-June 16. While Geography will be the first pending exam to be conducted, Economics will be the last. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Steps to download MPBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020 Admit Cards

Step 1: Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘MP Board Exam 2020 Admit Card’

Step 3: In the next tab that opens, enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Notably, the MPBSE had provided students facility to change their exam centres after it received information that several students have been shifted to other places than their place of residence due to the lockdown.

The last date to apply for change in exam centre was May 28.