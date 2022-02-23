MP Board Class 8, 5 Date Sheet 2022 Released: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MPBSE Class 8 and Class 5 Exam 2022 Date Sheet for the upcoming annual exams. According to the schedule released by the Board officials, the MP Board Exams 2022 for Class 5 and 8 will begin from April 1, 2022.Also Read - TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5529 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

According to the board schedule, the MPBSE Class 5 exams will begin from April 1 and will end on April 8, 2022. Meanwhile, the MPBSE Class 8 will begin from April 1 and will end on April 9, 2022. The board exams will begin from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Students can check their exam schedule from the table given below.

MP Board Exams 2022: Check Class 5 Exam Schedule Here

Date Subject April 1, 2022 First Language April 4, 2022 Hindi (For English/Urdu/Marathi medium students) April 5, 2022 Second Language- English/Others April 6, 2022 Mathematics/Music (for visually impaired students) April 7, 2022 Additional Subject, General Urdu/Marathi, etc. April 8, 2022 Environmental Studies

MP Board Exams 2022: Check Class 8 Exam Schedule Here

Date Subject April 1, 2022 First Language April 4, 2022 Hindi (For English/Urdu/Marathi medium students) April 5, 2022 Science April 6, 2022 Mathematics / Music (for visually impaired students) April 7, 2022 Third Language April 8, 2022 Social Science April 9, 2022 Second Language-English/Others

The Board exams will be held in an offline mode. Meanwhile, the Board has issued guidelines to be followed by the students appearing for the class 5 and 8 board examinations.

It is mandatory for the students to pass the above-mentioned exams in order to be promoted to the next grade. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the MPBSE 5th and 8th class board exam results by April 22, 2022. For more details, students are advised to visit the official MPBSE website, mpbse.nic.in.