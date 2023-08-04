Home

MPBSE Board Date Sheet 2024: Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Exams Date Announced

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBoSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations for the academic year 2023-24.

MP Board Exam Schedule 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBoSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations for the academic year 2023-24. If going by the schedule, the MP Board Class 10th examination will be conducted from February 5 to 28, 2023. On the first day of the examination, the class 10th examination will begin with the Hindi subject. The examination will conclude with National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and AI paper.

The Board will conduct the class 12th examination from February 6 to March 5, 2024. The MP class 12th examination will be held from 9: 00 AM to 12:00 PM. On the first day of the examination, the class 12th examination will begin with the Hindi subject. The examination will conclude with Urdu and Marathi papers.

If going by the schedule, the Physical Education Training examination for the first year will be conducted on February 5, 8, 10, and 13 for first-year students. Meanwhile, for the second year, the examination will be conducted on February 7, 9, 12, and 15.

