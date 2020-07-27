MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020: Putting an end to the long wait of students, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday declared the class 12th results. Also Read - MPBSE Class 10th,12th Timetable 2019 Released at mpbse.nic.in; Check For Details

Once the results are out, the students will be able to check their score on its official website at mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE will declare the results for the Science, Arts and Commerce stream. Over 8.5 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year and are waiting for their results.

The exams for the class 12 were from March 2 to 31. However, some exams, scheduled to be held between March 20 and 31, were postponed because of the Coronavirus lockdown. However, the MPBSE conducted the pending exams from June 9 to 16.

How to check your score:

1) Students need to visit the official websites

2) They need to click on the ‘download result link’

3) Then, they should enter their registration number, roll number

4) After that the results will appear on the screen

5) For future reference, students should download it and take a print out of the same

Previous years’ performance

As per updates, over 7.5 lakh students had appeared the MP Board class 12 exam out of which 76.31% students passed. And in 2018, the pass percent was 68% while in 2017, it was 67.8%.

Where to check MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020:

1) mpresults.nic.in

2) mpbse.nic.in

3) mpbse.mponline.gov.in

4) Apps: MPBSE, MP Mobile, Fast Result