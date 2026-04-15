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MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results download link today at mpresults.nic.in; How to check marks via SMS, Digilocker

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2026 at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Published date india.com Published: April 15, 2026 7:12 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results download link today at mpresults.nic.in; How to check marks via SMS, Digilocker

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results today, April 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Nearly 16 lakh students have appeared for the board examination. Students can download their MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 12th Result 2026 and MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2026 at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. MP CM Mohan Yadav will declare the MPBSE MP 10th Results at 11: 00 AM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026.

Live Updates

  • Apr 15, 2026 7:17 AM IST

    MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results download link today at mpresults.nic.in

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpresults.nic.in.

    Step 2: On the homepage, Click the link,” (Class 10th) Class 12th Examination Results -2026.”

    Step 3: Enter your nine-digit application number and roll number.
    Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

    Step 5: Your MP Board 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

    Step 6: Download the MP Board 10th results 2026 and take a printout for future reference.

  • Apr 15, 2026 7:14 AM IST
  • Apr 15, 2026 7:12 AM IST

    MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results today, April 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

  • Apr 15, 2026 7:12 AM IST

    MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results download link soon

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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