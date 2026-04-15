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MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results download link today at mpresults.nic.in; How to check marks via SMS, Digilocker

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MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results download link today at mpresults.nic.in; How to check marks via SMS, Digilocker

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2026 at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results today, April 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Nearly 16 lakh students have appeared for the board examination. Students can download their MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 12th Result 2026 and MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2026 at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. MP CM Mohan Yadav will declare the MPBSE MP 10th Results at 11: 00 AM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026.

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