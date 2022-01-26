MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the admit cards for students of classes 10 and 12. Note, the Board has released the MBSE MP Board Admit Card 2022 on Tuesday, as of January 25, 2022. Those students planning to appear for the exams can download the MP Board Admit Card 2022 from the official website of the MPBSE, at mpbse.nic.in.Also Read - KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For 1492 Posts on kptcl.karnataka.gov.in

The exam for class 10 will be conducted from February 18 to March 10, 2022.

The exams for class 12 will begin from February 17 and March 12, 2022.

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Admit card for class 10 ’ or ‘ Admit Card for class 12 ’ available on the home page.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link to download the hall ticket. Click Here to Download

Enter the credentials such as roll number, and captcha and click on the submit option.

Your MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted take-home pre-board exams for both classes 10 and 12. The final exam will be held in an offline mode with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.