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MPBSE MP Board Class 10th Result 2026 Digilocker LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Results at mpresults.nic.in shortly; How to check scores via SMS, Digilocker, Mobile App, mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MPBSE MP Board Class 10th Result 2026 will be announced via Digilocker. Check details here.
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MPBSE MP Board Class 10 th results today, April 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM. The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2026 will be announced at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. MP CM Mohan Yadav will declare the MPBSE MP 10th Results at 11: 00 AM. Taking to X, the School Education Department, MP announced the MP Board MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results date and time.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 shortly, with the result link set to be activated on official websites such as mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Once released, students will be able to check their scores through multiple platforms, including the official website, SMS service, DigiLocker, and mobile apps.
“Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will announce the MP Board Class 10th-12th exam results on Wednesday The results will be released at 11 AM, and students will be able to view them on the Secondary Education Board website, mobile app, and DigiLocker,” reads the official statement.
मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव बुधवार को घोषित करेंगे एमपी बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं-12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम
सुबह 11 बजे जारी होगा रिजल्ट, माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की वेबसाइट, मोबाइल ऐप और डिजिलॉकर पर विद्यार्थी देख सकेंगे परिणाम
RM : https://t.co/F6UQxwAF1u@DrMohanYadav51 @CMMadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/R66qiLCRty
— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 14, 2026
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026: How to check via the official website
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpresults.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, Click the link,” (Class 10th) Class 12th Examination Results -2026.”
- Step 3: Enter your nine-digit application number and roll number.
- Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button.
- Step 5: Your MP Board 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.
- Step 6: Download the MP Board 10th results 2026 and take a printout for future reference.
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026: How to check via the Digilocker
- Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
- Login or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar
- Go to Issued Documents section
- Select MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board)
- Enter your roll number/application number
- View and download your digital marksheet
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026: How to check via SMS
- Open the SMS app on your phone
- Type: MPBSE10
- Send it to 56263
- You will receive your result details via SMS
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned in MP Board 10th marksheet
- Student’s Name
- Practical/Internal Marks
- Centre Code
- Result Status
- Enrollment Number
- Subject Code and Name
- Father’s Name
- Total Marks (Maximum)
- Roll Number
- Remarks
- Theory Marks
- School Code
- Date of Birth
- Marks Obtained in Each Subject
- Application Number
- Mother’s Name
- Student Type (Regular/Private)
- Total Marks Obtained
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