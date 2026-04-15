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MPBSE MP Board Class 10th Result 2026 Digilocker LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Results at mpresults.nic.in shortly; How to check scores via SMS, Digilocker, Mobile App, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE MP Board Class 10th Result 2026 Digilocker LIVE: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Results at mpresults.nic.in shortly; How to check scores via SMS, Digilocker, Mobile App, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE MP Board Class 10th Result 2026 will be announced via Digilocker. Check details here.

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MPBSE MP Board Class 10 th results today, April 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM. The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th Result 2026 will be announced at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. MP CM Mohan Yadav will declare the MPBSE MP 10th Results at 11: 00 AM. Taking to X, the School Education Department, MP announced the MP Board MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Results date and time.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 shortly, with the result link set to be activated on official websites such as mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Once released, students will be able to check their scores through multiple platforms, including the official website, SMS service, DigiLocker, and mobile apps.

“Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will announce the MP Board Class 10th-12th exam results on Wednesday The results will be released at 11 AM, and students will be able to view them on the Secondary Education Board website, mobile app, and DigiLocker,” reads the official statement.

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MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026: How to check via the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click the link,” (Class 10th) Class 12th Examination Results -2026.”

Step 3: Enter your nine-digit application number and roll number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Your MP Board 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the MP Board 10th results 2026 and take a printout for future reference.

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026: How to check via the Digilocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Login or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to Issued Documents section

Select MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board)

Enter your roll number/application number

View and download your digital marksheet

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026: How to check via SMS

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type: MPBSE10

Send it to 56263

You will receive your result details via SMS

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned in MP Board 10th marksheet

Student’s Name

Practical/Internal Marks

Centre Code

Result Status

Enrollment Number

Subject Code and Name

Father’s Name

Total Marks (Maximum)

Roll Number

Remarks

Theory Marks

School Code

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Application Number

Mother’s Name

Student Type (Regular/Private)

Total Marks Obtained

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