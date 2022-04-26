MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Latest Update: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Tuesday made an announcement that it will declare MP Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 on April 29 or 30. It will be declared on the official website mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Speaking to Career360, one MPBSE official said the MP Board Class 10, 12 result date will be notified soon.Also Read - MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: MPBSE Expected to Release Results Soon, Here's How to Check

“The MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced either on April 29 or 30. The date for the result announcement will be notified soon,” the officials told Career360. According to him, over 1.30 crore copies were evaluated and the result declaration process was delayed due to errors in as many as six papers. Also Read - MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE Likely to Declare Class 10th, 12th Results On THIS Date @mpbse.nic.in; Details Here

The students must note that the MPBSE MP Board Class 10 exams were held from February 18 till March 10, 2022. On the other hand, the MPBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 17 to March 12, 2022. And the evaluation process for both Class 10, 12 started in March. Also Read - MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Soon; Expected Time, Steps To Check Scorecard and Other Details Here

MPBSE MP Board Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Score

Go to the official website, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022’ link for the respective class.

Enter the roll number and application number in the login window.

Click on the ‘submit’ button.

MP board 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a screenshot or download the same for future reference.

This year, about 18 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examinations. Last year, the pass percentage for exams was 100 per cent.