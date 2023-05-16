ZEE Sites

  MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10th, Class 12th Result To Be Declared Soon At mpresults.nic.in
Updated: May 16, 2023 12:59 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

  • 1:25 PM IST

    MP Board Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Details on Scorecard

    Centre code

    School code

    Enrollment number

    Student type

    Application number

    Roll number

    Student’s name

    Father’s name

    Mother’s name

    Date of Birth

    Subjects

    Theory marks

    Practical/internal marks

    Total marks

    Remarks

    Grand total

    Result status

  • 1:09 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Websites to check MPBSE 10th, 12th Result

    mpresults.nic.in

    mpbse.nic.in

  • 1:01 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The MPBSE Class 5th and 8th results were declared on May 15.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: How To Check MPBSE Result Online

    Step 1: Visit official website– mpresults.nic.in

    Step 2: Select the link ‘MP Board Class 10th Result 2023’ or ‘MP Board Class 12th Result 2023’ on the homepage (Once released)

    Step 3: A page will appear on the screen. Students will need to login with their credentials, such as roll number and other details

    Step 4: Now click on the submit button

    Step 5: The MP Board results will be displayed on the screen

MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board 10th Result 2023 and MP Board 12th Result 2023 soon. After the results are declared, candidates can check MPBSE 10th Result 2023 and MPBSE 12th Result 2023 on the official website – mpresults.nic.in. Students can also download MP Board 10th Result 2023 and MP Board 12th Result 2023 marksheet from results.gov.in.

