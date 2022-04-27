MPBSE MP Board Results 2022 Date, Time Latest Update: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday confirmed that it will announce the MPBSE MP Board Results 2022 on April 29 at 1 PM. Once declared, the MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 will be available for the candidates on the official site mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Results 2022 can also be checked on website mpresults.nic.in.Also Read - MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE Likely to Declare Class 10th, 12th Results On THIS Date @mpbse.nic.in; Details Here

For this year, nearly 18 lakh candidates had appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh. The MP Board exams 2022 were held from February 18 to March 20, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The evaluation process is going on for both the classes and it will be over soon.

To clear the MP Board Results 2022, the candidates will have to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and practical exams. In the meantime, the Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As part of the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.

MPBSE MP Board Results 2022: List of Websites to Check Score

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE MP Board Results 2022: Here’s how to check score