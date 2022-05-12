MPBSE Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh government is all set to announce the MP Board class 5th & 8th Result 2022 tomorrow at 3 pm on May 13, 2022. According to the reports, the class 5 and class 8 results will be announced at 3 pm tomorrow. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of rskmp.in.Also Read - MP Board Compartment Exams 2022: Registration For MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Begins at mpbse.nic.in
This year around 8.26 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 5 examination and 7.56 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 8 examination. Also Read - MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Result to be Declared on April 29 or 30, Says Board Official
Here are some of the important details the candidates must know:
- Principal Secretary School Education Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result tomorrow at 3 pm
- The press conference can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official YouTube channel of Rajya Shiksha Kendra
- The result can be checked by appeared candidates through the public link of the State Education Center Portal
- Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website i.e. rskmp.in
The state government will release Class 5 and Class 8 result after a gap of almost 12 years. The examination was conducted in line with the board examinations.