MPBSE Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh government is all set to announce the MP Board class 5th & 8th Result 2022 tomorrow at 3 pm on May 13, 2022. According to the reports, the class 5 and class 8 results will be announced at 3 pm tomorrow. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of rskmp.in.

This year around 8.26 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 5 examination and 7.56 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 8 examination.

Here are some of the important details the candidates must know:

Principal Secretary School Education Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result tomorrow at 3 pm

The press conference can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official YouTube channel of Rajya Shiksha Kendra

The result can be checked by appeared candidates through the public link of the State Education Center Portal

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website i.e. rskmp.in

The state government will release Class 5 and Class 8 result after a gap of almost 12 years. The examination was conducted in line with the board examinations.