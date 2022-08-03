The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 is likely to be released soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the MPBSE Supplementary scores will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.Also Read - MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2022 Declared; Check Official Website, Steps to Download

Here are some of the important details:

MP Board conducted the supplementary examinations or Purak Pariksha from June 21, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

MP SOS or MP Open School Results and MP Board RUk Jana Nahin results for June examinations have been released

The results for 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th for both MPSOS and MP RJN (10th and 12th) were declared in the last week of July.

For the students who had failed in one or two subjects and were placed in compartment appeared for the supplementary examinations.

The candidates must note that the board has not announced the official date for the declaration of the results. It is expected that the supplementary results might be released by August 6. The candidates can bookmark this page and check it regularly for all the latest updates. Also Read - MPBSE Results 2022: MP Board Class 5th And 8th Result 2022 Releasing Tomorrow @ rskmp.in at This Time