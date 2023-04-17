Home

MPESB High School TET 2023 Results Declared at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Steps To Scores Here

The hall tickets were issued to over 174274 candidates of which 155709 candidates were present in the examination. The model answer key was released on March 13.

MPESB High School TET 2023 Results: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has released the final result for the High School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2023. Now that the results are out, the candidates can check the MPESB High School TET 2023 scores on the official website of the board i.e. esb.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board conducted the MP Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from March 1 to March 11. The hall tickets were issued to over 174274 candidates of which 155709 candidates were present in the examination.

The model answer key was released on March 13.

Direct link to check the result

MP HSTET 2023 result: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov On the homepage, click on the “Result – High School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2023” Key in your login details Your MP HSTET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen Download and take the print for future reference.

