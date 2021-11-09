MPHC Recruitment 2021: The Madhya Pradesh High Court(MPHC) has released a recruitment notification under which it will hire candidates for the post peon, Sweeper, and Group D posts. Those candidates who are planning to fill in the application form must check the official website of MPHC which is mphc.gov.in.Also Read - FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 300 Vacancies in Various Post | Direct Link Available HERE

MPHC Recruitment 2021: Dates to Remember

The Registration process has commenced from today as of Nov 9, 2021.

The deadline to apply for the MPHC recruitment 2021 is Nov 24, 2021, till 11;59 PM.

The MPHC Recruitment 2021 notification was released on Oct 28, 2021.

The date of the interview is yet to be announced.

MPHC Recruitment 2021: Name of the Post along with the vacancies

A total of 708 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Driver: 69

Peon/ Watchman/ Water-man: 475

Gardener: 51

Sweeper: 113

MPHC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Note, the age limit is different for both female and male candidates. A male candidate who is planning to appear for the vacancies must be between the age of 18-40 years. Meanwhile, female candidates planning to appear for the vacancies must be in between 18-45 years.

MPHC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Note, for the post of the driver, a candidate must hold class 10 pass certificates along with a light motor vehicle driving license. Candidates appearing for the post of Poen, waterman, watchman, sweeper, and gardener must have completed class 8 and should hold Class 8 pass certificates.

All candidates who plan to appear for the recruitment drive must read all the instructions under ‘Advertisement’ carefully and then register. Candidates must keep a track of the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court which is mphc.gov.in.

MPHC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general candidate or from other states must pay a total of Rs 216.70 whereas candidates belonging to the reserved category must pay a sum of Rs 116.70 as an application fee.

MPHC Recruitment 2021: Interview/ Selection Process

Note, the interview round will consist of 30 marks. The documents submitted by the candidates will also be verified.