MPHC Recruitment 2021: The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) on Tuesday activated the online application link to hire candidates for the post of Stenographer, and other posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts on the MPHC's official website, mphc.gov.in. Candidates must submit the online application form on or before December 30, 2021.

MPHC Recruitment 2021:Vacancy Details

A total of 1255 vacancies have been notified by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Stenographer Grade 2: 108 Posts

Stenographer Grade 3: 205 Posts

Stenographer Grade 3 (Court Manager Staff): 11 Posts

Assistant Grade 3: 910 Posts

Assistant Grade 3 (English): 21 Posts

Age Limit: Candidates must note that the minimum age limit is 18 years while the maximum age limit must not exceed 40 years of age. However, there are certain age relaxations for reserved categories according to the government norms.

MPHC Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Stenographer Grade 2: The candidate must have passed Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University; C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from M.P. Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the MP Government. Hindi shorthand exam passed with the speed of 1oo W.P.M. from Board/Institution recognized by M.P. Government. The candidate must have passed a one-year diploma course in Computer Application from an Institution recognized by M.P.Government.

Stenographer Grade 3 and Stenographer Grade 3 (Court Manager Staff): The candidate must have passed Graduation in any discipline from a recognized Grade-Ill &Stenographer University; C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from M.P. Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the M.P. Government. Hindi shorthand exam passed with the speed of 80 W.P.M. from Board/Institution recognized by M.P. Government. The candidate must have passed a one-year diploma course in Computer Application from an Institution recognized by MP Government.

Assistant Grade 3: The candidate must have graduated in any discipline from a recognized University; C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from M.P. Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the M.P. Government. The candidate must have passed a one-year diploma course in Computer Application from an Institution recognized by M.P. Government.

Assistant Grade 3(English): The candidate must have graduated in any discipline from a recognized(English Knowing) University; C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from M.P. Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the M.P. Government; English shorthand exam passed with a speed of 80 W.P.M. from Board/Institution recognized by M.P. Government. The candidate must have passed a one-year diploma course in Computer Application from an Institution recognized by M.P. Government.

MPHC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online for various posts before December 30, 2021. Candidates can apply for the post from the direct link given here: Click Here