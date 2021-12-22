MPHC Recruitment 2022: The Madhya Pradesh High Court(MPHC) has invited online applications to fill 123 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge. Those candidates who are planning to fill in the application form must check the official website of MPHC which is mphc.gov.in. The online application form will commence on December 29, 2021. Candidates must submit the online application form on or before January 27, 2022.Also Read - Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2021: Registration For 9 Forest Guard Posts Begins Today

The online application form begins on December 29, 2021.

The deadline to fill the online application form: January 27, 2022.

Civil Judge: 123

Age Limit

Candidates must note that the minimum age limit is 21 years while the maximum age limit must not exceed 35 years of age. However, there are certain age relaxations for reserved categories according to the government norms.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay a sum of Rs 1047.82 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category must pay a sum of Rs 647.82 as an application fee.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Prelims exam, Mains exam, and interviews.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Applicants applying for the post of Civil Judge must be graduates or equivalent from a recognized University.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online for the post from the official website of MPHC, mphc.gov.in before January 27, 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification to check the eligibility criteria, other details. Candidates can read the recruitment notification from the direct link given below.

Click Here: MPHC Recruitment Detailed Notification