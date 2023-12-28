MPhil Not Recognised Degree, Take Immediate Steps to Stop Admissions For 2023-24 Academic Year: UGC Strict Guidelines to Universities

Home

The University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory organization of the Government of India, warned universities against offering MPhil courses, stating it is not a recognised degree.

UGC Guidelines to Universities: The University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory organization of the Government of India, warned universities against offering MPhil courses, stating it is not a recognised degree. Issuing a notification, the Commission cautioned students against taking admission in such programmes. “It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few Universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil. (Master of Philosophy) program. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the M.Phil. degree is not a recognized degree,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi in an official notification said.

“The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations 2022 (https://www.usc.gov.inlpdfriews/09O9572-Minimum-Standards-and-Procedure-for-Award-ofPhD Degree.pd0 clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer M.Phil. program,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi further said.

UGC asks the universities to take immediate steps to stop admissions to MPhil programmes

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission has asked the universities to take immediate steps to stop admissions to MPhil programmes for the 2023-24 academic year. In November 2022, the MPhil programme was discontinued by the Commission.”The MPhil courses that commenced prior to the notification of the PhD regulations will not be affected. The existing students will be allowed to complete the courses for the award of MPhil,” Joshi was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

What Does Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations 2022 Suggest?

As per the Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations 2022,

Grant of M.Phil. Degree.- Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer the M.Phil.(Master of Philosophy) programme.

What is the Eligibility criteria for admission to the Ph.D. Programme as per Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations 2022 ?

The following are eligible to seekadmission to the Ph.D. programme:

(1) Candidates who have completed:

A 1-year/2-semester master’s degree programme after a 4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree programme or a 2-year/4-semester master’s degree programme after a 3-year bachelor’s degree programme or qualifications declared equivalent to the master’s degree by the corresponding statutory regulatory body, with at least 55% marks in aggregateorits equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. or equivalent qualification from a foreign educational institution accredited by anassessment and accreditation agency which is approved, recognized or authorized by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country to assess, accredit or assure quality and standards of the educational institution. A relaxation of 5% marks or its equivalent grade may be allowed for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/Differently-Abled, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the Commission from time to time. Provided that a candidate seeking admission after a 4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree programme should have a minimum of 75% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed. A relaxation of 5% marks or its equivalent grade may be allowed for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/Differently-Abled, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and other categories of candidates as per the decision ofthe Commission from time to time (2) Candidates who have completed the M.Phil. programme with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed or equivalent qualification from a foreign educational institution accredited by an assessment and accreditation agency which is approved, recognized or authorized by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country to assess, accredit or assure quality and standards of educational institutions, shall be eligible for admission to the Ph.D. programme. A relaxation of 5% marks or its equivalent grade may be allowed for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/Differently-Abled, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the Commission from time to time. For more details, check the official website of UGC.

