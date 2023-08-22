MPHJS 2023 Registration To Conclude On September 12; Apply At mphc.gov.in

Home

MPHJS 2023: Registration To Conclude On September 12; Candidates Can Apply At mphc.gov.in

The candidates can make alterations to their application between 16 to 18 September. The examination schedule has not been released till now.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Service.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court will start inviting applications in online mode from candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Service. A total of 21 vacancies will be filled from the latest MPHJS Examination this year. Those who wish to register for the post, can visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at mphc.gov.in. The application will be accepted till September 12 this year. Additionally, the candidates will be allowed to alter their application forms between 16 to 18 September.

The Examination Fee For MPHJS 2023 Exam

If you are wondering about the examination fee for the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial examination, candidates applying under the general category will have to shell out Rs 977.02. Aspirants from a state besides Madhya Pradesh will also have to pay the same amount. On the other hand, candidates belonging to the reserved category including OBC, SC, and ST candidates will be paying Rs 577.02.

Eligibility Criteria To Apply For The MPHJS Exam 2023

As far as the eligibility criteria for the examination are concerned, applicants should have a minimum age of 35 years and maximum age of 45 years on January 1, 2023. A candidate must have also practiced as an advocate for at least 7 (seven) years as on January 1, 2023.

To check out further details regarding the eligibility criteria, candidates can read the official notification at:

https://mphc.gov.in/PDF/web_pdf/RE/Adv%20HJS%20Bar%20Exam-2023.pdf

Application Process For MPHJS Exam 2023

Candidates can take the steps mentioned below to register for the MPHJS examinations:

Step 1

Firstly, go to the official website at mphc.gov.in

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, go to the “Recruitment / Result” tab

Step 3

Next, click on the “Click Here – Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards”

Step 4

Click on the registration link available for “Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (District Judge – Entry Level) Direct Recruitment From Bar, Exam-2023”

Step 5

After this, go to the application portal

Step 6

Fill out all the details mentioned in the form, upload the required documents, and finally, pay the fee

Step 7

Submit the form, and do not forget to take a printout for future reference

The primary schedule of the MPHJS Examination has not been revealed till now.

