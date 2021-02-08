The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the MPPEB Group 2 Answer Key 2020 on February 8, 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the MPPEB Group 2 Answer Key 2020 on the official website of the board i.e. peb.mp.gov.in. The MPPEB Group 2 Answer Key 2020 is for Sahayak Sanparikshak, Kanishth Sahayak, Data Entry Operator, and Other Post. Also Read - We Want to Make MP A Liquor-free State: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the answer key:

Visit the official site of MPPEB on peb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPEB Group 2 Answer Key 2020 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination for Group 2 was conducted from January 29 to February 4, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key through the official site.

Other important details:

This recruitment drive will fill up 258 posts in the organization.

The online application process was started on December 1, 2020, and ended on December 22, 2020.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the MP Group 2 Exam 2020.

No interview will be conducted for the posts.