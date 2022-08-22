Sarkari Naukri: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will close the window and stop accepting the online application for Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts on August 23. The candidates who are interested for the job can apply on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till August 23, 2022.Also Read - IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 6432 Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at ibps.in

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2557 vacancies for the Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts. Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply For 20 Posts Till Aug 26; Check Pay Scale Here

The candidates must note that the correction window for editing the application forms will close on August 28, 2022. The application fee is Rs.500 for candidates from unreserved category, the fee is Rs. 250 for candidates from reserved category. Also Read - JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Result 2022 Declared at jkpsc.nic.in| Here's Direct Link

Step To Apply For The Vacancies:

Visit official website of the board peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the apply link “Online Form – Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test – 2022”

Register and apply for the desired post

Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form

The combined recruitment test is scheduled to be conducted on September 24, 2022 in two sessions- morning and afternoon shift.