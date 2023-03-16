Home

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: Notification Issued, Apply for 4792 Staff Nurse Vacancies | Deets Inside

The candidates must note that the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4792 vacancies of which 3054 are fresh vacancies and 1738 backlog vacancies.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited applications for 4792 Group 5 vacancies of Staff Nurse, Female Multipurpose Worker (ANM), Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other equivalent posts. Candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can apply online through the official website at esb.mponline.gov.in.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023: Key Details

The application process started on March 15 The decline for the submission of the application form is till March 29. The group 5 recruitment examination will be conducted on June 17 The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4792 vacancies Out of the 4792 vacancies, 3054 are fresh vacancies and 1738 backlog vacancies. The candidate’s age should be between the age of 18 to 45 years. Candidates from the unreserved category should pay an application fee of Rs. 500 Candidates from the reserved category should pay Rs. 250.

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: Know who to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

Click on the Group 5 application link and proceed with the registration

Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

