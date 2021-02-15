New Delhi: The last date for applying for the recruitment of 4000 Constable (Radio) and Constable (GD) posts under Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is today i.e. Monday 15 February. Candidates who have not yet applied for these posts (MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2021), and still interested and eligible for the positions can apply online by visiting the official website of MPPEB peb.mp.gov.in. Earlier, the last date to apply for these posts (MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2021) was 6 February. Also Read - IB ACIO 2021 Admit Card, Exam Date Released on MHA Website; Here's Direct Link How to Download

As per the recruitment notice issued by MPPEB, out of the total 4000 vacancies, 3862 vacancies are for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable. The selection for the MPPEB Constable Posts shall be done on the basis of MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 which is scheduled to be held from March 06, 2021. Also Read - British Council Project Recruitment: Indian Artists, Organisations Can Get Grant Of Upto 10,000 Pounds, Apply Now

What is the age limit to apply for the position? Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last Date for Filling Application Forms Today; Apply now @indiapost.gov.in

The age limit for the vacant posts is 18 to 33 years as on 1st January 2020. Maximum Age 38 years for reserved category candidates.

What is the pay scale?

Candidates who will get selected for the position can earn a pay scale of Rs 19500 – Rs 62000 per month for all above posts.

Eligibility to apply:

For the post of Constable (GD), a candidate must have cleared his/her matriculation (10th Class) and 12th class examination from a recognized board. For the position of Constable (Radio), a candidate must be 10+2 Pass / 12th Pass with ITI (NCVT / SCVT) in relevant trades:- Electronic Mechanic / Mechanic Radio & Television / Instrument Mechanic / Mechanic Computer Hardware / Information Communication Technology / Information Technology / Technician Power Electronic.

What is the application fee?

The application fee for applying for the positions are Rs 800, Rs 600, Rs 400, Rs 300 for General / OBC / SC / ST / PWD category candidates. And the fee should be made through online mode using Debit Card / Credit Card.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply online only through www.mppolice.gov.in or peb.mp.gov.in. For any queries, a candidate can contact phone number 8002337899 or send an email to complain.peb@mp.gov.in.